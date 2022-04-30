Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.77).

Shares of LHA opened at €7.15 ($7.69) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.63) and a 1-year high of €11.43 ($12.29). The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

