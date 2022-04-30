Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

