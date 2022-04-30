DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Capitalization Tops $307,562.22

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $307,562.22 and $768.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

