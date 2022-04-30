Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

NYSE:DSX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

