Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 18,311 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,051. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

