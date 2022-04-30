Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE PM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. 4,850,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

