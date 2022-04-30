Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,421 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded down $11.50 on Friday, reaching $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.89.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.