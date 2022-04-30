Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 53,632 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,755. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

