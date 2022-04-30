Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 15,271 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after acquiring an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,235,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,464,000 after acquiring an additional 112,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.67. 1,770,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,100. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

