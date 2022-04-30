Distillate Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.89.

LH traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $240.28. 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.