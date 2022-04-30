Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 630,624 shares of company stock valued at $67,015,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $83.42 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

