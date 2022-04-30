Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 34.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 158.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 357.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.44. 1,049,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,995. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

