Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.19. The company had a trading volume of 851,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,818. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.42 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day moving average is $217.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.