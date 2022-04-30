Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 4,819,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,865. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

