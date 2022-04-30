Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after acquiring an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $800,624,000 after purchasing an additional 517,157 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $80.90. 4,295,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,691. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.