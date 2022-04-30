Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 488.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. 1,936,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,246. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

