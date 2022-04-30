Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Accenture by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $13.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,245. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.44. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $276.88 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

