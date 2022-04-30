Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,160,000 after acquiring an additional 592,761 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,228,000 after purchasing an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,312,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,814,000 after purchasing an additional 240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,173,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 554,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

