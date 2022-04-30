Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Amdocs by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.69. 980,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,177. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Amdocs Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.