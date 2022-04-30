Ditto Hits Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $27.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.08 or 0.07316797 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

