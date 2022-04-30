Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 0.7%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). 288,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 507,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.18).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of £24.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.
Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)
