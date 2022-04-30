Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 0.7%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.18). 288,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 507,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of £24.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Diurnal Group Company Profile (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

