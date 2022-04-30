DMScript Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,805.96 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $39,805.96 and approximately $119.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.55 or 0.07274205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00054677 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

