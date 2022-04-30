DMScript Market Cap Hits $39,841.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $39,841.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.92 or 0.07249169 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.