Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,118. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.