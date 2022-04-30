Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $22,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.87.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.81.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

