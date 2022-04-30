Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $335.63 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.87.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.