Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded down $15.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.87. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $335.63 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.