Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ traded down $15.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.87. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $335.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.