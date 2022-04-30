Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $390.00 at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.81.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $15.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $338.00. The stock had a trading volume of 877,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,351. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $335.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

