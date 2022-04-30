Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 15,040 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $14.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.70. 8,211,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,857. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.