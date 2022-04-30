Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.27% of Tennant worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,877,000 after buying an additional 139,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth $1,868,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 133,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $87.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.