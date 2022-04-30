Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $73.26. 5,614,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.