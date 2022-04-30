Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,080 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.40. 10,781,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

