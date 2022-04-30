Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 129 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 581,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 433,688 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 201,162 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 363,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,447. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

