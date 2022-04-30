Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTC traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 490,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

