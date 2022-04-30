Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 5,786 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 113,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. 4,670,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

