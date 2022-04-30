Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.11% of Graco worth $15,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in Graco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

GGG stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

