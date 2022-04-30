Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.92. 4,687,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $121.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

