Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises about 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $52.39. 3,040,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.