Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 740.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after buying an additional 524,384 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.