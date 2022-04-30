Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,279,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,064. The firm has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

