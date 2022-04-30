Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $123,283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

