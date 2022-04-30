Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after acquiring an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

ATVI traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 8,847,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017,718. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

