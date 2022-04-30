Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 847,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,355. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

