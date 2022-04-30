Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 27,149,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,428,860. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

