Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. 10,385,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,673. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.