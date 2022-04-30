Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,717,000 after purchasing an additional 739,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 306.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

