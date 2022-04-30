DragonVein Trading Down 17.5% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $883,412.93 and $539.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.84 or 0.00728812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00188327 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00019690 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

