Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

