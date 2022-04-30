Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after buying an additional 1,871,293 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after purchasing an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after buying an additional 599,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.